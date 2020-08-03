Police: Victim in July Moncks Corner shooting dies

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Moncks Corner Police say one of the two victims wounded in a July 24 shooting has died.
Moncks Corner Police Chief Rick Ollic said Monday that charges against D’Angelo Ravenell and Devonte Gordine would be upgraded.
Ravenell and Gordine were arrested in Berkeley County, according to Moncks Corner Police Capt. Mark Fields.
Police have said both Gordine and Ravenell will be charged with the murder. Both have been previously charged in this incident with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Moncks Corner Police responded at 12:34 p.m. Friday to the 400 block of Factory Street where a shooting had been reported. Police found two men suffering gunshot wounds. Both were taken to an area hospital.
A witness told police about a man wearing a white tank top run away from the scene after the shooting.
Both were being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center, Fields said.
