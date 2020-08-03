RCSD seeks missing 16-year-old with medical condition

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for 16-year-old Jayden Miller.
Officials said Miller was last seen at his home on Legion Drive around 1 a.m. on August 1.
Miller was last seen wearing a red du-rag, a black hoodie, blue jeans, and black slides with red Nike logos.
Miller is 6-foot-3 and weighs 160 pounds, according to the sheriff’s department. Authorities said he has a medical condition that may endanger his life if he isn’t found quickly.
Miller may be traveling in a red 2008 Volkswagen Jetta with SC license tag NUY961.
If you have seen Miller, please call 911 or contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.