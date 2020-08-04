Boone Hall Plantation, Roadside Produce Stand delay reopening after Isaias

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Boone Hall Plantation will have a delayed opening Tuesday, the day after Tropical Storm Isaias passed by the Charleston County coast.
The plantation will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday and will stay open until 5 p.m., spokesman Rick Benthall said. The plantation will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The Boone Hall Farms Produce Stand and sunflower field will not be open on Tuesday, he said.
The produce stand tent, which was taken down for the storm, must be put back up and the produce must be stocked, all of which will take time, Benthall said. The sunflower field will be closed temporarily because the field needs to dry out.
The produce stand is scheduled to reopen Wednesday at 10 a.m.
