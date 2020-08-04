Carriage organization to propose change to city ordinance after horse’s death

The new safety measures require horses to be anchored to a physical barrier by safety ties that are attached to a harness worn under the horse’s bridle, a release from the organization states. It defines a “physical barrier” as “a wall, anchored rail, or horse trailer that is directly in front of the animal and that the animal cannot walk through.” When there is not a physical barrier, “two safety ties with anchor points at least eight feet apart and on opposite sides of the animal shall be used,” according to the ordinance language.