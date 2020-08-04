Carriage organization to propose change to city ordinance after horse’s death

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s three largest carriage companies are implementing new safety measures following a July 19 incident that resulted in the death of a draft horse.
The Charleston Carriage Association for Responsible Equine Safety will advocate for the new safety measures to be put into the city ordinance. Charleston CARES was founded in 2017 and is made up of Charleston Carriage Works, Old South Carriage Company and Palmetto Carriage Works.
The new safety measures require horses to be anchored to a physical barrier by safety ties that are attached to a harness worn under the horse’s bridle, a release from the organization states. It defines a “physical barrier” as “a wall, anchored rail, or horse trailer that is directly in front of the animal and that the animal cannot walk through.” When there is not a physical barrier, “two safety ties with anchor points at least eight feet apart and on opposite sides of the animal shall be used,” according to the ordinance language.
“Charleston CARES takes the health and safety of our animals very seriously and we are constantly looking into ways we can ensure the safest possible environment for our animals and our guests,” the organization said in a statement. “Following the devastating loss of Ervin, we have spent the past two weeks critically examining our safety measures and have implemented significant improvements that will make the hitching and unhitching process safer.”
In the incident, Ervin, a horse owned by the Old South Carriage Company since 2018, took off running while attached to an empty carriage. The horse sustained injuries to its legs and a veterinarian determined the animal should be humanely euthanized.
Investigators with the city’s Department on Livability and Tourism determined that the actions of two employees who were detaching the horse’s tack from the carriage allowed the horse to break free.
“It was determined that the individual had removed the bridle. That is a control measure to control the horse and should be one of the last things that should be taken off before the carriage is removed or after the carriage is removed and that wasn’t done,” Charleston Livability Director Dan Riccio said on July 22.
Although Riccio said the horse’s handlers did not violate the city’s criminal ordinance, he says they are recommending updating a city ordinance to add the requireoment of a “cross tie” method, which consists of two ropes fixed to both sides of the horse’s halter.
Charleston CARES also posted a YouTube video to explain the safety measures they want to implement:
