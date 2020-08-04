Colleton County School Board to discuss reopening plan

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District may be revising its school reopening plan during a school board meeting on Tuesday night.
Colleton County is the only school district in the Lowcountry that hasn't had its plan approved yet by the state department of education.
The school district's reopening plan includes a Sept. 8 start date and a fully virtual start to the school year.
District officials say the idea is to start virtual and gradually transition to in-person learning, while giving students an option to have virtual learning for the year.
During a recent board meeting, Superintendent John Tindal said that offering an in-person option at the start of the school year wasn’t required for plan approval, but the state released key criteria that these plans must meet, including a face to face instructional model.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and will be live streamed on the Colleton County School District’s Youtube channel.
