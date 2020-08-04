Crews clean up in Georgetown County after Hurricane Isaias

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews from the South Carolina Department of South Carolina, Georgetown County and the City of Georgetown were out early Tuesday morning surveying damage and cleaning up after Hurricane Isaias.
“Our damage assessment teams are currently conducting assessments in Garden City, Murrells Inlet, Litchfield and Pawleys Island,” Georgetown Emergency Management Services Director Brandon Ellis said on Tuesday morning. “We know of roadway debris from coastal flooding and some residential impacts in a few areas.”
SCDOT maintenance crews spent most of the day in Pawleys Island where sand and debris covered some roadways.
“Not as bad as last year,” SCDOT Resident Maintenance Engineer Timmy Britt said about the damage.
Britt said crews are working 12-hours shifts and hope to be done with clean up by the end of the day.
By Tuesday afternoon, power was restored to most people in Georgetown County. Front Street, which flooded on Monday night, had also dried out.
“It was pretty bad, especially the [wind] gusts,” Frankie Blake said.
He chose to ride out the storm on his boat along the Harborwalk in Georgetown.
“But overall, it wasn’t as bad as what we had with [Hurricane] Matthew and previous ones, and I’ve rode out three of them here,” he said.
