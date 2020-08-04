DD2 students have until Thursday to register for fall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - All Dorchester County School District Two students who plan to return to school this fall have two days to complete their registration whether they plan to attend virtually or in person.
This will be the first year DD2 will provide *all students with a laptop or an iPad.
This year, the district is looking for additional information on its registration forms, including questions about new technology and bus routes. Students will be asked questions to help district officials determine which device will best suit students and tutorial resources for parents.
For families who don’t currently have an internet connection at home, there will also be an opportunity to request help, and the district will use these numbers to apply for financial assistance from the state.
Because there is limited capacity on buses, DD2 will be asking more in-depth questions about your plans for the school year so they can make adjustments as needed.
Unlike some other school systems in the area, DD2 will not require a COVID 19 waiver but there will be further information on their health and safety plans.
DD2 will be distributing all the new technology to students in the coming weeks. In the meantime, they are working to finalize the plans to get these laptops and iPads into the hands of the students.
