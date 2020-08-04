Deputies arrest half brothers after clerk shot during armed robbery

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two half brothers have been charged with attempted murder after a clerk was shot during an armed robbery at a convenience store in Orangeburg County.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old James Driggers and 19-year-old Ira Fanning who have each been charged with attempted murder and armed robbery in connection with a July 22 robbery.
“These two proved they were dangerous, and for what? A small amount of money,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “They’ll have a long time to think about placing little or no value on someone’s life.”
Deputies responded to a Quick Mart convenience store in Rowesville after a report of a robbery.
Witnesses reported that a male subject entered the business around 3:30 p.m. wearing a mask and gloves.
“Security video depicts the male pull out a revolver before pulling the register to him,” OCSO officials said. “As the gunman does, he shoots the clerk in the arm.”
A report states the suspect is then seen taking cash before fleeing to a waiting escape vehicle which sped off.
Investigators said they believe it was Driggers who entered the business while Fanning served as a getaway driver in an awaiting Volvo SUV.
Ravenell said the two are being looked at as possible suspects in other incidents including a previous robbery in Cope.
