DHEC: 2 potential human exposures to rabid bat in Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says two people may have been exposed to rabies by a bat that tested positive for the virus.
The bat was found near Ashley Avenue and Race Street in Charleston. It was submitted to DHEC’s lab on Friday and test results were confirmed on Saturday.
David Vaughan, the director of DHEC’s Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division, says rabid bats have been known to transmit rabies to humans and pets.
“People don’t always realize they’ve been bitten since bat teeth are tiny and bites are easy to overlook,” Vaughan said.
DHEC says you should always assume a person has potentially been bitten when:
- They wake up to find a bat in a room or tent;
- A bat is found where children, pets, or persons with impaired mental capacity (intoxicated or mentally disabled) have been left unattended; or
- A person or pet has been in direct contact with a bat.
Any bat that could have had potential contact with people, pets, or livestock should be safely trapped in a sealed container and not touched. Never release a bat that has potentially exposed a person or pet. Once a bat is released, it cannot be tested for rabies. Similarly, never handle a bat or any wild or stray animal, alive or dead, with your bare hands.
“Although bats can carry rabies, not every bat is infected with the virus. Bats are an important part of South Carolina’s ecosystems and deserve a healthy degree of respect just like all wild animals,” Vaughan said.
You cannot tell if a bat, or any other animal, has rabies by simply looking at it. Rabies must be confirmed in a laboratory. Unusual behavior in bats that might indicate the animal has rabies includes daytime activity, inability to fly, and being found in places they are not usually seen, like in your home or on your lawn.
If you believe that you, family members, or pets have come into contact with this bat or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Charleston office at 843-953-0150 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday). To report a bite or exposure on holidays or times outside of normal business hours, please call the DHEC after-hours service number at 888-847-0902.
