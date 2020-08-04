Emergency crews contain fire at Goose Creek aluminum plant

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews have contained a fire at an aluminum plant in Goose Creek Tuesday afternoon.
Officials with JW Aluminum said the fire happened at their plant on Old Mount Holly Road at 2:30 p.m.
The plant was evacuated and fire fighters and EMS units responded to the scene.
“At this time we can confirm there are no injuries to report,” company officials said. “Firefighters have the fire contained at this time and continue to assess the scene.”
An investigation into the fire will take place as soon as it is safe to do so, according to officials.
