FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered shower & storm possible each day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A front will approach from the west and stall out close to the Lowcountry tomorrow. The rain chance will increase starting tomorrow and stay elevated throughout the week. We are not expecting too much rain, but each day there’s a chance for scattered rain and storms thanks to a trough inland. Tonight an isolated shower and storm remains low, but a couple of models are picking up on some energy that will try to pass through this evening. Overnight looks mainly dry and not as cool. Lows should fall to the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies.
Tomorrow a spotty shower is possible in the morning with some sun and clouds to start. Scattered rain and storms should develop into the afternoon and early evening hours. Highs this week will approach 90 degrees with a heat index just above 100 degrees each afternoon.
In the tropics we are watching one disturbance in the Atlantic with a low end chance for development. The cluster of showers and storms are about 33 miles SSW of Bermuda. There is a lot of drier air surrounding the disturbance which will make it tough to allow any development in the next five days.
TONIGHT: Isolated storm early then drier overnight, not as cool; LOW: 76.
TOMORROW: More clouds with chance for scattered showers and storms; HIGH: 91.
THURSDAY: Sun and clouds with chance for scattered showers and storms; HIGH: 89.
FRIDAY: Sun and clouds with chance for scattered showers and storms; HIGH: 90.
SATURDAY: Scattered rain and storms possible; HIGH: 91.
SUNDAY: Chance for scattered showers and storms; HIGH: 92.
