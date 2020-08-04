FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered shower & storm possible each day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A front will approach from the west and stall out close to the Lowcountry tomorrow. The rain chance will increase starting tomorrow and stay elevated throughout the week. We are not expecting too much rain, but each day there’s a chance for scattered rain and storms thanks to a trough inland. Tonight an isolated shower and storm remains low, but a couple of models are picking up on some energy that will try to pass through this evening. Overnight looks mainly dry and not as cool. Lows should fall to the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies.