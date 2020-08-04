Group challenges Isle of Palms parking rules

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston-area group has filed a lawsuit against the City of Isle of Palms over a parking ordinance that prohibits non-residents from parking in certain areas.
The plaintiff is the Charleston Area Public Beach Access and Parking Group. They are a Facebook group founded several weeks ago with nearly 6,000 members.
The page says its creation was a response to “ongoing efforts to reduce access to area beaches in the Charleston area.”
Specifically, they reference an emergency ordinance passed by the city on July 15 that reduced where people can park. The rules reduced parking by 50 percent in municipal lots and prohibited non-residents from parking on Palm Boulevard between 3rd and 9th Avenues.
It also made similar restrictions for parking on Hartnett Boulevard between 27th and 29th Avenues. Violations come with a $100 fine. The lawsuit argues by limiting parking they are limiting beach access for non-residents.
The plaintiffs believe this illegal under the South Carolina Beachfront Management Act which requires, “among other things, that the municipality provide, maintain, and improve public access to the beach.” Additionally, they cite another act that allows the city to receive state support in return for enhancing the beach for all residents of the state.
The plaintiffs also argue the city violated the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act when they approved the ordinance. They say parking changes where not part of the agenda posted for the public to see ahead of the meeting, as required by law.
Finally, they say the city has no legal standing for treating residents and non-resident South Carolinians differently.
The plaintiffs want the emergency ordinance parking changes to be removed, attorney fees paid and parking fees voided. They also want the city to reimburse anyone who already paid a parking fee.
In an email, the city declined to comment.
Travis Blanding works on the Isle of Palms and he said he sees the lots packed every weekend. He understands the need for paid parking but says limiting space and upping fees effectively restricts access.
“Not everybody can pay for parking. People have to go out of their way to pay 15 dollars a day - that’s just not right,” Blanding said.
