Isaias moves away, summer pattern returns!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Isaias pulls away from the Lowcountry today allowing typical summer weather to return. We’ll see a return to sunshine, heat and humidity this afternoon. The end result will be a few isolated showers an storms after 3pm. The best rain chance will be inland from the coast. There is a MODERATE risk of rip currents today at the beaches as the ocean slowly calms down after Isaias. More scattered storms are likely for the rest of the week with highs near 90 degrees each day.