New police substation opening at Charleston housing complex with history of crime

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston housing complex with a history of crime is getting some help to fight back. A police substation will soon open at Gadsden Green on Charleston’s westside.
The Charleston Housing Authority is going to donate two apartments to the police department. Housing authority CEO and president Don Cameron says the substation will give folks who live there a chance to get to know the officers better and voice any concerns they have and also offer suggestions.
”I know once they move in September, it will move from patrolling and being visible to actually get out walking, having conversations with people, particularly young people,” Cameron said.
Cameron says most of the crimes committed at the complex are done by people who don’t live there. He’s hopeful the officers and tenants can work together to lower the crime rate.
”They’re going to reach out to the people who live there to better understand what is attracting the criminal element to that neighborhood, that they think can perpetuate criminal activity, and hopefully we can eradicate it from that area,” Cameron said.
Former Westside neighborhood president Arthur Lawrence said the police substation is a great idea.
”It makes them feel as though the police department is a part of them and they can become a part of the police department,” Lawrence said.
Cameron said the housing authority will turn over the apartments to the police department in September. The goal is to have the substation up and running in October.
