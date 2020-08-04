Nexton seeing latest expansion with new office developments

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Nexton area right off of I-26 is seeing new retail stores, restaurants, medical offices, educational buildings, housing, and entertainment opportunities.
Right behind the Nexton Square shopping center on Brighton Park Boulevard, Phase One of the Workplace @ Nexton is under construction and phase two is finalizing its building permits now.
Phase one of the Workplace @ Nexton is a series of individual boutique office buildings that are expected to be complete in January of 2021.
These offices aren't open yet, but are already completely leased out. They include a physical therapy office, dermatologist, a fitness studio, and a law firm.
Phase Two, which is finalizing its permits now, will be located off of Brighton park Boulevard and Pace Street. The developer, Phillip Manchester with SL Shaw, says he hopes to start construction in the fourth quarter of 2020 and finish by the end of 2021.
It'll be one building with multiple spaces inside to lease out. It will connect to phase one and look very similar, but it will also have it's own entrance and exit.
Manchester says the Workplace @ Nexton is costing over $10-million to develop.
He added that these office spaces are in high demand and are both almost completely leased or sold already. Therefore, he says they do plan to develop more of the land around Nexton Square for similar office space in the near future.
The site for phase two of the Workplace @ Nexton is currently up for DHEC public comment now through Friday for its stormwater plans.
