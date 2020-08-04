One person dead following officer-involved shooting on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting on James Island Tuesday night.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a disturbance call just after 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Woodland Shores Road.
“A male died as a result of the shooting,” CCSO officials said. “Deputies are on scene.”
No deputies were injured in the shooting, according to Capt. Roger Antonio with the sheriff’s office.
Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said they have been called in to investigate the shooting, and are awaiting further information from regional agents who are responding.
The coroner has responded to the shooting.
We have a crew on the way to the scene.
