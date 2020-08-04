Police seeking information after shooting sends one to the hospital in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are seeking information after a shooting in Georgetown sent one person to the hospital.
The investigation began when Georgetown police responded to the area of Gilbert Street and E Street for a shooting around 9:15 p.m.
A male victim was shot and transported to Charleston for treatment.
“Investigators are processing the crime scene and canvassing the area for witnesses,” GPD authorities said.
Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 545-4300, the tip line at (843) 545-4400, or call 911.
