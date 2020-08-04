Portions of Lowcountry escape major flooding from Isaias

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Isaias made landfall with 85 mph winds in North Carolina late Monday night and its track spared much of the Lowcountry from anticipated flooding.
The National Hurricane Center said Isaias made landfall in southern North Carolina around 11:10 p.m. near Ocean Isle Beach.
But the Lowcountry was spared much of the flooding and storm surge initially forecast for the storm. Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said the storm’s distance from the coast played a major role, but so did the timing of its arrival. If it had moved in closer to Charleston’s moon tide, the story would have been very different, he said.
Thanks to the storm’s path, which kept it off the coast, the majority of winds from Isaias spun water away from the coast rather than pulling it onshore, which also helped much of Charleston County avoid significant flooding.
In McClellanville, some fisherman decided to stay on their boats as Isaias, then a strong tropical storm, pushed along the coast.
They say they wanted to be able to keep watch on their businesses and livelihoods during the height of the storm.
They make it a community effort to take quick action to protect these boats and that has become more important now than ever as their businesses have already taken a hit from the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday night, they worried about what the rest of Isaias had in store for them.
“We we’re shutdown for almost a month and a half because of all the trucking they didn’t even know if they could sell anything and then it all opened back up and finally started getting going again then here comes hurricane season and just puts a big old block in the rolling,” fisherman Aaron Rynn said.
This area also dealt with a high tide and flood advisory around 9:30 p.m. which damaged part of the dock.
But otherwise, it looked like most of the boats make it through the storm unscathed.
The National Hurricane Center said just before 4 a.m. that Isaias weakened to a tropical storm over eastern North Carolina.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.