Ryan Reynolds says he regrets having wedding at Boone Hall Plantation

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Ryan Reynolds says he regrets having his wedding at Boone Hall.
Reynolds and Blake Lively got married at the plantation in Mount Pleasant in 2012.
In a recent interview with the magazine Fast Company, Reynolds said it’s something they he will always be “deeply and unreservedly sorry for.”
According to the article, Reynolds had posted a tweet praising the Black Panther movie in 2018 which sparked a viral response accusing him of hypocrisy due to holding his wedding at Boone Hall Plantation whose past includes the use of slaves.
Reynolds told Fast Company that he is still pained by the hurt the wedding caused as well as his own lack of judgement.
The couple has since donated millions of dollars to civil rights organizations.
Boone Hall Plantation released the following statement:
We treasure all our relationships with couples that have chosen to get married at Boone Hall, and, when needed, respond to them in private, honest, and personal discussions to address any concerns they may have. The discussions are heartfelt as we want to listen and put love and respect at the center of any issues that arise. We will always work to be a part of the solution for our couples, not a part of the problem.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.