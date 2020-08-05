Authorities identify man who drowned off Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a man who drowned off Folly Beach last week.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 47-year-old Brian Largent from Gaffney died at the Medical University of South Carolina on Thursday afternoon.
Largent died after emergency crews responded to a call of a swimmer in distress.
“Based on the initial autopsy findings, the cause of death is asphyxiation due to drowning,” Chief Deputy Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.
The Folly Beach Police Department is investigating.
