City announces funeral plans for Beaufort Police chief

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Beaufort says its former police chief will be laid to rest Friday.
Matthew Clancy, who was named chief of the department in 2009, died peacefully at his home on July 29 after a lengthy battle with neuroendocrine cancer, the department said.
A public funeral service will be held at the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park stage Friday at 8:30 a.m.
Clancy will be buried at the Beaufort National Cemetery in a private ceremony.
City leaders say the marina parking lot is closed to the public, but free parking is available throughout the city.
After the public service, the funeral procession will travel along Bay Street to Cateret and to the cemetery.
“We lost a great man and tremendous leader, but we are better men and women for having had the opportunity to have worked alongside him. Chief Clancy, it is your time to rest. We will take it from here,” the department said in a statement on Facebook announcing his passing.
