DHEC reports 1,175 new COVID-19 cases, 45 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says Wednesday’s numbers brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state to 94,837 and the total who have died from it to 1,819.
In addition, there have been 635 probable COVID-19 cases and 75 probable deaths.
Charleston County had the second highest number of new cases, at 117, behind Richland County, with 146.
As of Tuesday, a total of 804,195 tests have been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC on Monday statewide was 5,679 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive rose to 20.7% from the 18.3% reported Tuesday.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Tuesday afternoon.
Confirmed and probable cases reported on Wednesday are below:
Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Wedneday are below:
DHEC released the following information regarding hospital bed occupancy:
Hospital Bed Occupancy
Since July 22, the federal government has required hospitals nationwide to report data directly to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through a new TeleTracking system, which replaces the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)‘s National Healthcare Safety Network system that had been used by hospitals for reporting data throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, the TeleTracking system asks hospitals to report all of their available beds as one total number, not broken down by bed type as the NHSN system had. Therefore, hospitals’ total number of beds reported includes pediatric beds, neonatal intensive care unit (ICU) bassinets, psychiatric beds, labor and delivery beds, rehabilitation beds and others. As a practical matter, not all of these bed types could be used for caring for adult patients hospitalized with COVID-19, or other medical issues.
DHEC is working with the S.C. Hospital Association to create a new process for gathering inpatient bed availability and occupancy from each hospital in the state, as this is the reporting metric that best provides the number of hospital beds available for caring for adult COVID-19 patients. We plan to have a more defined reporting system in place in the coming days.
As we continue to refine hospital bed data, with the TeleTracking system now implemented by South Carolina hospitals, DHEC is able to resume reporting of the following key information:
- ICU beds: 1,443 total; 311 available; 1,132 in use (78.45% utilization rate)
- COVID-19 patients hospitalized: 1,469; 363 in ICU; 270 ventilated
