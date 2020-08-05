Eight domestic violence calls at James Island home where suspect was killed by deputy

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says there have been eight domestic violence calls at a James Island home where a suspect was shot and killed by a deputy Tuesday night.
Authorities say Deputy Katherine Brehm killed the suspect at the home on Woodland Shores Road after he pointed a gun at her and refused to put it down.
The sheriff’s office says a woman at the house called 911 and said a man was threatening her with a knife. Officials say when Brehm got there she tried to get the man to drop the knife but he ran into the house and the deputy followed him.
Sheriff Al Cannon said the male subject then got a gun and pointed it at the deputy. According to Cannon, the deputy then told the male subject to drop the gun, and when he did not, the deputy shot him.
Sloan Reeves lives a few doors down from where the shooting happened and heard the shots.
”I heard bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, five shots in a row,” Reeves said. ”Kind of alarmed me. Very sad that it happened. We’ve been living here close to six years off of Woodland Shores and we’ve never had anything like this happen around here that I’m aware of.”
The sheriff’s office says the suspect died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.
The woman who called 911 was not hurt. Deputy Brehm has been placed on administrative leave with pay.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting. SLED says this was the third deputy involved involved shooting in Charleston County this year.
On Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office released a press release that identified the deputy involved in the shooting as well as information on the incident itself.
The 911 Center reported that a male subject had threatened a female with a knife.
“Deputy Katherine Brehm arrived at the address and attempted to diffuse the situation,” CCSO officials said. “At some point during the confrontation, the male subject brandished a firearm and pointed it at the deputy.”
A report states Brehm then shot the male subject, and the subject died on scene.
Deputies said a firearm was recovered on scene.
Per standard protocol, SLED was requested to investigate the officer involved shooting. Also per standard protocol, the Sheriff’s Office, Office of Professional Standards, placed the deputy on administrative leave with pay, pending an internal administrative investigation.
“Deputy Katherine Brehm has been employed as a deputy sheriff with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office since March 2017,” CCSO officials said. “This is the third deputy involved shooting for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office in 2020. Information regarding the incident is preliminary and is subject to change.”
