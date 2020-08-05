FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flood advisory until 3 pm, Scattered heavy rain & lightning this afternoon/evening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front is draped across the upstate and ahead of is scattered showers and storms will continue to redevelop. Most of the activity throughout the day should be just in from the coast and mainly inland. The outflow from some of these storms could help spark activity over the tri-county area. A flood advisory is in effect for Dorchester, Charleston and Berkeley Counties until 3 pm. Minor flooding is possible. Some of the rain will be quit heavy and continue to create some ponding. A strong storm or two is possible the rest of the day.