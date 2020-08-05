FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flood advisory until 3 pm, Scattered heavy rain & lightning this afternoon/evening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front is draped across the upstate and ahead of is scattered showers and storms will continue to redevelop. Most of the activity throughout the day should be just in from the coast and mainly inland. The outflow from some of these storms could help spark activity over the tri-county area. A flood advisory is in effect for Dorchester, Charleston and Berkeley Counties until 3 pm. Minor flooding is possible. Some of the rain will be quit heavy and continue to create some ponding. A strong storm or two is possible the rest of the day.
Each afternoon the pattern looks similar with a stalling front and an inland trough. This will help create an unsettled pattern through the rest of the week. Deep, tropical moisture could help create a few torrential downpours Friday and Saturday. Tonight through Sunday 1 - 3″ of rain is expected. Temperatures the rest of the week will stay withing the seasonable range. Each morning will start off muggy and warm.
TONIGHT: Muggy and warm; LOW: 77.
TOMORROW: Scattered showers and storms; HIGH: 90.
FRIDAY: Scattered showers and storms; HIGH: 91.
SATURDAY: A few showers and storms; HIGH: 91.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
