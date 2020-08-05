Flood advisory issued for Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties until 3 p.m.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A flood advisory remains in effect for Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties until 3 p.m. today.
A viewer captured a car stuck in the water on Northwoods Boulevard in North Charleston this afternoon.
According to the viewer, the driver of the car is safe and sound in their van.
Video also showed traffic was moving slowly due to flooding at Rivers Avenue and Otranto.
Locations expected to experience flooding include North Charleston, Summerville, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Naval Weapons Station Charleston, I-26/I-526 Interchange, Ladson, West Ashley, Crowfield Plantation, Charleston Airport, College Park, Magnolia,Gardens, Huger, Lincolnville, Bushy Park, Cote Bas Landing, Ararat, Poppenheim Crossing, Cypress Gardens and Red Bank Landing.
Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.