Beaufort County School District plans all-virtual start to school year

Gov. Henry McMaster recommended districts statewide wait until after Labor Day to begin school this fall to allow more time for preparing for teaching amid the ongoing pandemic. But McMaster pushed districts to offer parents who want it an option to send their children to the classroom for five-day in-person instruction. He also said at a July news conference that he had instructed State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman not to approve any district’s fall plans that did not include that in-person option.