Lowcountry High School Football 2020 previews - SCISA

The Cavaliers make the move back up to 11 man football in 2020 and do it with a new head coach. Brandon Clontz takes over a team that made it to the 8-man state title game last season. He says his team is excited to move back up to 11-man thinks they’ll quickly get used to having 3 more guys on a bigger field. He also says a handful of his kids have played at Berkeley at Timberland in the past few years so it shouldn’t take much getting used to.