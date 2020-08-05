Lowcountry High School Football 2020 previews - SCISA

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Football practice for SCISA began on August 3rd. Check back on this page over the coming weeks for video previews from each team.
SCISA 3A
First Baptist Hurricanes
Head Coach: Johnny Waters (7th season)
Last season: 8-4
Top Returners – Will Daniel (QB, Sr.), Sevaughn Washington (DB/WR, Sr.), Mickey Blandon (LB, Sr.)
Top Newcomers – Jalen Heyward (WR, Sr.), Cain Moses (LB, Soph.), Davon Brown (RB, Fr.)
Johnny Waters brings back what he says will be one of the more balanced teams he’s had at First Baptist in 2020 with a lot more speed and depth. Will Daniel is back for his 2nd season as the starting quarterback and will have some weapons with Sevaughn Washington and Jalen Heyward at receiver. After some impressive play as an 8th grader, Davon Brown should step up as one of the top running backs in the Lowcountry.
Pinewood Prep Panthers
Head Coach: JW Myers (1st season)
Last season: 0-10
Top Returners – Ben Brown (WR/SS, Sr.), Jake Latham (OL/DL, Jr.), Cameron Carrol (MLB, Sr.), Addison Venittelli (WR, Sr.), Wesley Chapman (OL/DL, Sr.), Jackson Murphy (OL/DL)
Top Newcomers – TJ Wright (RB/SS, Fr.)
After a winless season in 2019, the Panthers promoted JW Myers to head coach for 2020 and the coach said, despite everything going on, the team had a solid summer of workouts. Myers said he’s altered the offense a little from last season but the team has been staying positive throughout the offseason.
Porter-Gaud Cyclones
Head Coach: Brad Bowles (2nd season)
Last season: 5-6
Top Returners – Matt Kelly (QB, Sr.), Kyle Lafayette (CB/SB, Sr.), Lawson Pritchett (SS, Soph.), Reis Perry (C, Jr.), Walker Carswell (LB/RB, Sr.)
Top Newcomers – Gus Debnam (RB, Soph.)
Brad Bowles is set for his 2nd season with the Cyclones with senior quarterback Matt Kelly running the offense. Bowles calls his QB “dynamic” and is impressed with how he can throw and run the ball. The coach is also excited about freshman running back Gus Debnam who he says has “it”.
SCISA 2A
Northwood Academy Chargers
Head Coach: Ryan Leaver (3rd season)
Last season: 3-7
Top Returners – Desmond Dwight (DB, Sr.), Zack Heffner (RB/LB, Sr.), Connor Mcleod (OL, Sr.), Dougie Watson (WR/DB, Sr.), Sheldon Watkins (WR/DB, Sr.)
The Chargers bounced back from a winless season in 2018 to winning 3 games in 2019. Ryan Leaver is hoping the program will take the next step this season. Although he admits losing 11 seniors from last years squad won’t help. But Northwood will have the most unique offense of any team in the Lowcountry this fall as they’re planning to run the single wing without a traditional quarterback.
SCISA 1A
Colleton Prep War Hawks
Head Coach: Greg Langdale (2nd season)
Last Season: 6-5
Top Returners – Andrew Murdaugh (RB, Jr.), Noah Caterton (FB/LB, So.), Gus Warren (TE/DE, So.)
Greg Langdale is back for his 2nd season with the War Hawks after helping the team improve their record by a game in 2019. Colleton Prep will once again lean heavily on the run game with junior Andrew Murdaugh expected to get a big number of carries.
Dorchester Academy Raiders
Head Coach: Thomas McAlhany (2nd season)
Last season: 3-7
Top Returners – Wyatt Judy (RB/LB, Sr.), Brody Marchant (WR/FS, Sr.), Haden Hartzog (WR/CB, Jr.), Hunter Hartzog (WR/CB, Jr.), Noah Byron (LB, Sr.), Dylan Price (LB/FB, Jr.)
Top Newcomers – Lucas Chavis (OL/DL, Fr), Connor Hartzog (DB/WR, Fr.)
Dorchester Academy alum Thomas McAlhany hopes to move the Raiders closer to title contention in his 2nd season as the teams head coach. His team will be led by a talented group of position players on offense with Wyatt Judy running the ball and Haden and Hunter Hartzog bringing in the catches.
St. John’s Christian Cavaliers
Head Coach: Brandon Clontz (1st season)
Last season: 9-2 (State runner-up in 8-man)
Top Returners – Nai’Ryan Bookert (QB/CB, Sr.), Cory Moroux (WR, DB/Sr.), Nick Jimenez (WR/DB, Sr.), Gus Hutson (OL/DL, Jr.)
Top Newcomers – Drayton Dupree (OL, Fr.)
The Cavaliers make the move back up to 11 man football in 2020 and do it with a new head coach. Brandon Clontz takes over a team that made it to the 8-man state title game last season. He says his team is excited to move back up to 11-man thinks they’ll quickly get used to having 3 more guys on a bigger field. He also says a handful of his kids have played at Berkeley at Timberland in the past few years so it shouldn’t take much getting used to.
