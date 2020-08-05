Lowcountry substitute teachers face new challenges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As students and teachers prepare for an unusual school year, substitute teachers are also preparing for a change.
Altered schedules, new procedures and modern approaches to classroom and digital learning may become routine for those who do it every day but it may prove challenging for someone attempting to step in for just a few days.
Charleston Area School District Director of Communications and Technology Andy Pruitt says they are hoping to have individual substitutes work in certain regions all year long. The thinking is those substitutes will have a better grasp of the specific procedures if they stick to just one or two schools.
“It’s probably not so much about the technology knowledge that they need to have, unless they are a long-term sub teaching a class or a certain subject, it’s more about making sure these substitutes are knowledgeable about the safety precautions that we have in our schools,” Pruitt said.
Extra training will be required of substitutes to accommodate the safety procedures meant to address COVID-19. Pruitt says they will be given the same videos to watch that are being given to full-time teachers.
Many districts, including CCSD, use Kelly Education Services to supply substitutes. Amy Tisdale is the regional vice president in charge of South Carolina.
She says there will be additional training on their end as well.
“We have been preparing across the nation for hybrid models, in person models and virtual models,” Tisdale said. “We have been working with the districts to gain training for all virtual teachers and our substitutes who are interested in doing virtual. The substitutes who are interested in doing in person have additional trainings that are related to COVID and their protection and safety as they go into the schools.”
Tisdale says they have more than 500 building substitutes ready go across the state. These are full-time substitutes assigned to a specific school all year for either daily or long-term needs. They show up every day and fill in wherever they are needed.
If this were a normal year, Tisdale says there would be a shortage of substitute teachers but this is not a normal year.
“We have a strong pool of substitutes, but we are continuing to hire,” Tisdale said. “We are preparing to help with anything that hits us or anything districts need. We want to make sure we are able to continue the learning process.”
The lack of need is driven by eLearning. Since digital learning comes with many materials and assignments already laid out, Pruitt says they will not need nearly as many substitutes to handle the odd day a teacher may miss.
“If you look back at last year, once schools were physically shutdown we weren’t really using substitute teachers for the teachers who were engaging their students remotely.” Pruitt said. “Unless it’s a long term sub that would be filling in for a teacher to provide content on a regular basis, we probably aren’t going to be using substitutes as much.”
However, substitutes will still be needed for in person classes – possibly more than ever. Pruitt says it would be impossible to combine classes in the event a teacher misses a day. He says it would go against their reopening plans and threaten social distancing rules.
