New plan for fall athletics approved by SCHSL Executive committee

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina High School League executive committee voted unanimously on Wednesday to move the start of high school football practice back 3 more weeks to September 8th with the first games of the season being pushed back 2 weeks to September 25th.
Other fall sports, that don’t have as much contact and will be less likely to pass on COVID-19, will be able to start earlier in the summer. The league said girls golf, swimming and girls tennis can begin practice on August 17th. Volleyball and cross country can begin on the 24th while football and competitive cheer will begin on the 8th of September.
The new proposal, which passed with an 18-0 vote, also keeps the championship football games being played on December 4th and 5th.
The football postseason would begin on November 13th and only 16 teams per classification will qualify this season instead of the normal 32.
The committee also decided to form a task force that will submit a proposal to the State Department of Commerce regarding how many fans will be allowed in the stands at high school events.
