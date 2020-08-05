Police investigate deadly downtown shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say one man has died after midnight in a downtown shooting.
Dispatchers received a 911 call at 12:37 a.m. Wednesday about a shooting on America Street, according to police spokesman Charles Francis.
Officers found a shooting victim who died at the scene, he said, adding police believe there is no ongoing threat to the community.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.
