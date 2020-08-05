Police searching for missing Charleston teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for a week.
Kent Grace Sandefur was last seen at approximately 4 p.m. on July 29 in the area of St. Margaret Street, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said.
She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, pink shirts, black shoes and was carrying a book bag.
She is 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, has blonde hair with purple tips and gray eyes.
Police say she does not have any visible scars or tattoos. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty Charleston Police central detective.
