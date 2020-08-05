LIVE: S.C. Aquarium live streams its 300th sea turtle release

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Aquarium will release six Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles Wednesday morning, marking its 300th release of rehabilitated turtles.
The turtles, all juveniles, being released back into the wild are Coleman, Jasper, Bowman, Swamp Fox, Elliot and Cooper, according to the page.
Coleman and Jasper were both hooked by fisherman near the Garden City Pier in Murrells Inlet in late May. Jasper arrived at the aquarium's Sea Turtle Care Center on May 24 and Coleman arrived the following day.
Bowman was hooked by a fisherman at Myrtle Beach State Park and brought to the center on June 3.
Swamp Fox was brought in from Myrtle Beach State Park on June 9 after a fisherman hooked him and noticed he had an old boat strike wound to his top shell.
Elliot has been at the center since May 6, after being hooked by a fisherman off Cherry Grove Pier in North Myrtle Beach.l
Cooper arrived on May 22 after being hooked at Apache Pier in Myrtle Beach.
All seven species of sea turtles are listed as threatened or endangered, a fact aquarium officials say is a reflection of growing issues surrounding coastal development and ocean conservation.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.