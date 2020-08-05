Scattered storms possible through the end of the week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s a return to the daily storms across the Lowcountry, including an earlier start than normal over the next couple days. An onshore flow will occasionally bring in a few downpours overnight and in the morning hours through at least Friday. Otherwise, typical summertime weather will continue with hot and humid afternoons giving way to scattered showers and storms for some folks. The best rain chance will be inland from the coast over the next several afternoons.