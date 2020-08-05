Survey: Teachers want to return to classrooms, students face tech challenges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/WIS) - Results of a survey of South Carolina teachers released Wednesday state nine out of 10 teachers want to return to the classroom this fall.
While some educators and parents have called for more virtual learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the survey also found more than 40 percent of students either didn't have access to the digital tools needed for virtual learning, or say they are not comfortable with using them.
UofSC conducted the survey in early June with representatives from the South Carolina Education Association, the Palmetto State Teachers Association and the South Carolina Department of Education.
Within a week of the June survey, more than 12,000 teachers responded. During the last week of June, the research team conducted in-depth focus group interviews with a group of 75 teachers from across the state.
SCEA, PSTA and SCDE also shared policy recommendations based on lessons learned from the experiences of teachers during the spring 2020 school closure period.
