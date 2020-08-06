Berkeley County neighborhood plagued by flooding gets help after Live 5 report

SCDOT maintains the road and the sideline ditches. The County maintains the outfall ditches (some of which run between the houses) in this area. Outfall ditches run outside of the right of way on the road and usually through the woods. Anyone who needs a ditch cleaned can call the Customer Service Center statewide toll-free: 855-467-2368. A customer service rep will put in a work order for them. And the rep will follow the work order until it gets done.