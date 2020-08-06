Charleston County law enforcement silence publicly accessible radio communications

“My understanding is that any law enforcement agency in Charleston County that is dispatched through the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch should have switched to encrypted radio channels. We do fall into that category. There are many benefits to encrypted law enforcement radio channels. Some of those benefits include the safety it brings to officers while they are responding to calls for service. The encryption does not change the services that our law enforcement agencies provide for the communities that we serve. This step will also protect the identities of the individuals that may be discussed over the radio by law enforcement agencies with dispatch. Overall, this step will enhance the safety of our communities and the officers that serve them,” isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett said.