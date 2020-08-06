Charleston firefighters respond to downtown residential fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department says they extinguished a house fire that was spreading to an adjacent structure.
Firefighters say they responded to the residential fire on Shepard Street at around 7 a.m. Thursday.
Crews say they arrived to find a small, single-family dwelling, heavily involved in fire.
Firefighters say the home was reportedly vacant and they worked to quickly gain control of fire while simultaneously extinguishing the fire that was spreading to the adjacent structure.
The situation was brought under control in less than 20 minutes, officials say.
Members of the Fire Marshal Division say they have responded to investigate the incident.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.