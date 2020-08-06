Charleston Wine + Food cancels 2021 festival

However, given the growing concerns around COVID-19 and the state of the industry that we exist to uplift, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 festival previously scheduled to be held March 3rd – 7th. This was a tough decision to make – this festival is an important event for the City of Charleston and our favorite way to bring people together to share stories and connect. However, the safety and security of our guests, participating talent, staff, vendors, and community is of the utmost importance and one that should take precedence above all else.