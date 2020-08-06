Clemson releases updated 2020 football schedule

Clemson will face Wake Forest on Sept. 12 in Winston-Salem, where the Tigers posted one of their most prolific rushing games in history in their most recent visit in 2018. In a 63-3 win at Wake Forest in 2018, Clemson rushed for 471 yards and averaged 11.8 yards per carry, breaking the previous school record for yards per carry set on Oct. 17, 1903 against Georgia Tech (11.2). Running backs Travis Etienne, Lyn-J Dixon and Adam Choice all helped Clemson record the first game in school history in which three different Clemson players exceeded 125 rushing yards in a single game.