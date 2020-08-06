Deputies search for suspect in tractor-trailer theft

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies have identified a suspect in the early-morning theft of an tractor-trailer from the Ladson area.
Deputies are searching for Austin Grimes, 29, who was last seen wearing blue jeans and an orange sweatshirt, according to Capt. Roger Antonio. Investigators believe Grimes has since discarded the sweatshirt.
Early Thursday morning, deputies were assisting the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office with locating a suspect from an earlier incident in the Ladson area, Antonio said. Deputies learned that at approximately 7:30 a.m., the man, who they later identified as Grimes, stole an unoccupied tractor trailer with no trailer attached from a business in the 10500 block of Highway 78.
The semi-truck was equipped with a GPS tracking unit, Antonio said, and investigators began tracking its location and located it in the eastbound lanes of I-26. They attempted a traffic stop near the interchange of I-26 and I-526 but the vehicle did not stop. Deputies did not begin a chase, Antonio said, out of caution for increased traffic and the safety of other drivers.
Deputies soon located the vehicle unoccupied and disabled in the area of the Glenn McConnell Parkway near Essex Farms, Antonio said.
Deputies patrolled and searched the area with the assistance of K9s and the helicopter, but did not find the suspect, he said.
There was no indication of a weapon or threats to the community, deputies say.
Anyone who sees him should not approach but call 911 immediately, they say.
