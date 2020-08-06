Emergency hearing being held over Isle of Palms parking

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - An emergency hearing is expected to take place on Friday morning over parking on the Isle of Palms.
That’s according to a Facebook group who call themselves the “Charleston Area Public Beach Access and Parking.” Some of its members had filed a lawsuit against the city over a parking ordinance that prohibits non-residents from parking in certain areas.
Specifically, they reference an emergency ordinance passed by the city on July 15 that reduced where people can park. The rules reduced parking by 50 percent in municipal lots and prohibited non-residents from parking on Palm Boulevard between 3rd and 9th Avenues.
It also made similar restrictions for parking on Hartnett Boulevard between 27th and 29th Avenues. Violations come with a $100 fine. The lawsuit argues by limiting parking they are limiting beach access for non-residents.
A group has also formed an online petition calling on Charleston County to cut additional funding to the Isle of Palms, Folly Beach and Sullivan’s Island until the parking concerns are addressed.
