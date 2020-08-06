Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/5)

August 6, 2020 at 12:58 AM EDT - Updated August 6 at 12:58 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 2-3 with a HR, 2 RBI and 2 runs scored in an 11-7 loss to the Phillies in game 1 of a doubleheader. Went 0-1 with a K in game 2, a 3-1 win. The Holly Hill native is batting .174 with 3 HR’s and 5 RBI

Nick Ciuffo, C, Texas Rangers - Alternate list

Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Pitched 5 innings giving up 4 hits, 2 runs with 1 walk and 4 K’s taking the loss in a 2-1 loss to the Marlins. The Beaufort native is 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 11 K’s in 10 IP.

National League

Justin Smoak, 1B, Milwaukee Brewers - 0-1 in a 1-0 win over the White Sox. The Stratford alum is batting .156 with a HR and an RBI.

Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - Game PPD. The Goose Creek native is batting .000

Triple-A

International League

James Reeves, P, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees) - Season over

Class A

South Atlantic League

Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over

Rookie Advanced

Pioneer League

TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - Season over

Appalachian League

Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Season over

Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over

