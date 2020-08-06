Man arrested in Georgia in connection with fatal July hit and run

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man wanted in connection with a hit and run that left a pedestrian dead on Johns Island has been extradited to Charleston County, deputies say.
Alfred Leon Crabtree was detained in Georgia for an outstanding warrant for hit and run resulting in death, Capt. Roger Antonio said.
Crabtree was extradited to Charleston County on Tuesday and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center, he said.
Deputies responded to an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 1000 block of Main Road at approximately 6:15 a.m. on July 30. Deputies said the driver of the vehicle left the scene before they arrived and the pedestrian died at the scene.
Charleston County Chief Deputy Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the victim as Juan Hernandez, a 57-year-old Johns Island resident. Hernandez died from injuries he suffered after being struck by a vehicle, O’Neal said.
Jail records show a judge set bail on the charge at $45,000. Crabtree was released after posting bond, jail records state.
