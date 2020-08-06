More scattered downpours, more heat, more humidity!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Expect another day of scattered downpours that will get off to an early start in some spots again today.. We started out our Thursday morning with a few showers and storms near the coast and we expect more rain to develop before lunch time today. Any storms that pop up could producer very heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. The best chance of rain will be between 10 AM and 6 PM today. The storms should calm down quickly this evening. We expect more of the same on Friday and this weekend. We’ll have to keep an eye to the sky with scattered showers and storms expected both Saturday and Sunday.