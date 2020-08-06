More scattered downpours, more heat, more humidity!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Expect another day of scattered downpours that will get off to an early start in some spots again today.. We started out our Thursday morning with a few showers and storms near the coast and we expect more rain to develop before lunch time today. Any storms that pop up could producer very heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. The best chance of rain will be between 10 AM and 6 PM today. The storms should calm down quickly this evening. We expect more of the same on Friday and this weekend. We’ll have to keep an eye to the sky with scattered showers and storms expected both Saturday and Sunday.
TROPICS: Everything is quiet right now. One area of disturbed weather NE of the Bahamas looks very unlikely to develop. The National Hurricane Center has decreased the odds to 0% for the next 5 days. We’ll watch a few tropical waves coming off the coast of Africa next week.
TODAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.
FRIDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.
SATURDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.
SUNDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.
