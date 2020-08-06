New business and medical park coming to John’s Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A new commerce and medical park may soon be built in Johns Island, providing new offices and places to gather, officials say.
Maybank Highway on John’s Island is an area of the island that continues to see new developments and growth.
To add to this quickly growing area, officials say they plan on bringing a a commerce and medical park to the area as well. Planners say, the park will not require demolition of any existing houses or buildings.
The City of Charleston’s planning director, Jacob Lindsey says they don’t know who all of the tenants will be yet because some lots are still open for leasing. However Lindsey also said the buildings are planned for things like dentist offices, chiropractor offices and other walk-in medical type services.
Lindsey says, the park will include nine different buildings, all one story high.
Further back on the site, there will be buildings set up for more conventional offices, light-industrial usage, and Lindsey said even things like breweries.
“One of the things we’ve consistently heard is that residents of John’s Island need basic services and they need their employment to be close to where they live,” Lindsey said. “So this is going to be a great addition to the services on John’s Island.”
There will also be a road way that goes through the site and will connect to Maybank Highway, officials said. Lindsey says that road does not have a name yet, but the main access to the commerce and medical park will be off Maybank Highway.
Two phases of the project are up for first reading at the Technical Review Committee Thursday, and the meeting can be watched on the Charleston County website at 9 a.m.
Lindsey says construction could begin within the next six months.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.