1,295 new cases of COVID-19, and 44 additional deaths in S.C.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials have reported 1,295 new cases of COVID-19 and 44 additional deaths in South Carolina.
Thursday’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 96,132, and those who have died to 1,863, according to DHEC. So far, there has been a total of 665 probable cases and 80 probable deaths, the state health agency reported.
As of Wednesday, a total of 812,013 tests have been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC on Wednesday statewide was 6,589 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 19.7%.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Thursday afternoon.
Confirmed and probable cases reported on Thursday are below:
Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Thursday are below:
DHEC released the following information regarding hospital bed occupancy:
Since July 22, the federal government has required hospitals nationwide to report data directly to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through a new TeleTracking system, which replaces the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)‘s National Healthcare Safety Network system that had been used by hospitals for reporting data throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, the TeleTracking system asks hospitals to report all of their available beds as one total number, not broken down by bed type as the NHSN system had. Therefore, hospitals’ total number of beds reported includes pediatric beds, neonatal intensive care unit (ICU) bassinets, psychiatric beds, labor and delivery beds, rehabilitation beds and others. As a practical matter, not all of these bed types could be used for caring for adult patients hospitalized with COVID-19, or other medical issues.
DHEC is working with the S.C. Hospital Association to create a new process for gathering inpatient bed availability and occupancy from each hospital in the state, as this is the reporting metric that best provides the number of hospital beds available for caring for adult COVID-19 patients. We plan to have a more defined reporting system in place in the coming days.
As we continue to refine hospital bed data, with the TeleTracking system now implemented by South Carolina hospitals, DHEC is able to resume reporting of the following key information:
• ICU beds: 1,459 total; 344 available; 1,115 in use (76.42% utilization rate)
• COVID-19 patients hospitalized: 1,492; 356 in ICU; 276 ventila
