New poll shows Graham, Harrison in tie for Senate seat

“People absolutely in South Carolina and elsewhere in the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s were splitting their tickets, it’s not unheard of for most people…Will it happen here? It’s entirely possible. And part of that is how Jamie Harrison is running his campaign. He’s not just running his campaign as ‘Lindsey Graham is with Trump all the time.’ He is also running on a lot of other issues to pick up a lot of those undecided,” Huffmon said.