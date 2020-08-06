Police charge another suspect for Waffle House shooting that left one dead, several injured

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers have arrested a second suspect for a shooting at a North Charleston Waffle House parking lot that killed one person and injured several other people.
The North Charleston Police Department arrested 21-year-old Deon Antonio Michael Frasier.
He’s charged with one count of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder for the shooting that happened last month at the Waffle House on the 4700 block of Saul White Boulevard.
According to court records, at the time of his arrest, Frasier was out on bond for charges involving the murder of a good Samaritan.
Authorities have already arrested 39-year-old Rico Jaruarise Joy for the Waffle House shooting. He has been charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
