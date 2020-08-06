Police arrest man accused of attempting to rob bank during bomb threat

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say one man is in custody after reportedly threatening bank employees with a bomb.
The man, believed to be homeless, walked into the South State Bank on North Main Street, claimed to have a bomb and demanded money, Summerville Police Lt. Shaun Tumbleston said.
The teller told him no and then the man reportedly told her to go ahead and call the cops, Tumbleston said.
Police arrived and arrested him.
Authorities have not yet released the man’s identity or what charges he faces.
