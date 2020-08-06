Publix set to open new Beaufort County location in 2021

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - As early as Friday, a new sign will be installed to announce the coming of a new Publix grocery store planned for a Beaufort shopping center.
A 48,387-square-foot Publix will be coming to Beaufort Plaza in the fall of 2021, shopping center spokesman Paul Trask said. The addition will be part of the city’s Boundary Street Corridor Improvement Plan.
“We’re happy to be part of the redevelopment of Boundary Street,” Trask said. “An announcement of additional tenants will be forthcoming.”
Trask said that site work is scheduled to start in August, with a pad ready by early December. He expects construction to start in January and that the store will open in the fall of next year.
Publix will be in the southeast section of the plaza, to the rear of the old Plaza Stadium Movie Theater that was previously on the site. Trask said refurbishing of the existing shopping center will take place as well, including new asphalt, landscaping and lighting.
“Congratulations to Paul, who worked hard to get Publix here. This is a big win for the City of Beaufort,” City Manager Bill Prokop said. ”This will offer many of our residents a very convenient location to do their grocery shopping.”
The Publix on Lady’s Island is also in the City of Beaufort.
